Giants take road win over Oil Kings

The Vancouver Giants got their 10-day road trip to Alberta off to a good start Wednesday by beating the Edmondton Oil Kings in a shootout.

The 4-3 victory moves the Giants into second place in the B.C. Division, and just four points shy of division-leader Kelowna.

During the game against the Oil Kings, the Giants jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead thanks to a pair of goals scored a minute and 17 seconds apart. Edmonton Oilers prospect Tyler Benson got the G-Men on the board at 7:27 when he deflected a Ty Ronning shot past Edmonton starter Josh Dechaine.

Dylan Plouffe added the second assist on Benson’s 15th of the campaign.

Two shifts later at the 8:44 mark, Aidan Barfoot parked himself at the side of the Edmonton goal and knocked home a Darian Skeoch rebound for his fourth of the season. Tyler Ho also assisted on the play.

Through the first period the Giants led 2-0 and held 15-8 edge in shots.

Edmonton pushed back in the second period and got themselves on the score sheet at 6:01 when Brett Kemp snapped home his ninth of the season off a two-on-one rush.

The home side kept coming, but Giants goalie David Tendeck made some clutch saves to keep his team ahead by one.

Just over six minutes after Kemp’s tally, the Giants restored their two-goal advantage when Dylan Plouffe skated into the left circle and blasted home his seventh of the season high and over the shoulder of Dechaine. Plouffe’s goal was set up by Tyler Ho and James Malm.

Despite being outshot 13-7 in the middle stanza, the G-Men took that 3-1 lead into the second intermission.

The Edmonton Oil Kings refused to go quietly though, and would end up tying the game off two similar rushes.

First Tomas Soustal one-timed home his 11th of the season off a pass from Trey Fix-Wolansky on a two-on-one at 5:26.

Then at 10:34 defenceman Conner McDonald one-timed home a Scott Atkinson pass off the rush to make it 3-3.

At the end of 65 minutes the score remained tied 3-3 and for just a third time in 2017-18 the Giants would need a shootout to determine their fate.

Dechaine denied the likes of James Malm, Owen Hardy, Brad Morrison and Dylan Plouffe before eventually surrendering a goal to Tyler Ho in the seventh round.

The rookie forward skated in slowly on Dechaine before stopping in close and lifting a high shot over his left shoulder. Ho was mobbed by his teammates as they celebrated the Giants ninth road victory of the season and their second in a row against Edmonton.

On Friday, the Giants will try to improve their standing again when they face off against Lethbridge.