Giants return to competition on Friday, March 26

Langley-based WHL team set to play 24 games at two locations

Vancouver Giants will begin their 20th season in the WHL on Friday, March 26 (Giants graphic)

Vancouver Giants will begin their 20th season in the WHL on Friday, March 26 against the Kamloops Blazers at 7 p.m. in Kamloops.

The Langley-based team released their 24-game schedule on Tuesday, March 9.

Under the terms of the league agreement with the provincial health officer that limits play to a pair of hub cities as a COVID-19 precaution, the Giants will play 18 games in Kamloops and six in Kelowna.

Giants will play six games each against the Kamloops Blazers, Kelowna Rockets, Victoria Royals and the Prince George Cougars, with the final regular season game for the G-Men scheduled for Tuesday, May 11, against the Victoria Royals in Kelowna.

Vancouver Giants, Kamloops Blazers, and Prince George Cougars will be based in Kamloops, while the Kelowna Rockets and Victoria Royals will be based in Kelowna.

Players and staff from B.C. Division clubs began self-quarantining on Saturday, March 6.

There will be enhanced screening and weekly testing for the coronavirus.

Masks must be worn by all WHL players at all times, with the exception of on-ice games and practices.

WHL coaches will be required to wear masks at all times, including while conducting practice, and while behind the bench during games.

No spectators will be permitted to enter WHL facilities.

Fans will be able to watch the games live through the newly-launched WHL Live on CHL TV.

Details available by visiting watch.CHL.ca.

