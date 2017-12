Milos Roman is the only Giant suiting up this year, playing for Slovakia.

A Vancouver Giants player will be at the World Junior Hockey Championships this week and into early 2018 in Buffalo, NY. Milos Roman will be playing for Slovakia.

Slovakia’s first game was against Canada on Dec. 27, and Canada shutout Slovakia 6-0.

The Slovaks fared better against the US on Dec. 28, winning 3-2.

They’ll face off next against Finland on Saturday, and against Denmark on Sunday.

With the preliminary rounds over, the quarter finals begin on Tuesday.