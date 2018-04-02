Giants play for the series in Langley

Monday's afternoon game could decide the first round of the playoffs.

The Vancouver Giants are one game away from a possible victory in the first round of the WHL playoffs today.

The home game, pitting the Giants against the Victoria Royals, starts at 2 p.m. at the Langley Events Centre.

The Giants are ahead three games to two.

They’re also coming in with some strong players, with captain Tyler Benson having secured a point in every game of the series so far, and goaltender David Tendeck 2-1 in the series with a .885 save percentage.

If the Royals take the win on Monday, the seventh and deciding game of the series will be Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Arena in Victoria.