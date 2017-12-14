Giants invite fans to toss teddy bears at Langley game

The annual Teddy Bear Toss takes place at this Sunday's home game in the LEC.

Last year’s Teddy Bear Toss for the Giants gathered a lot of stuffies. (Langley Advance files)

It will be a teddy bear extravaganza this Sunday at the Langley Events Centre when the Vancouver Giants take on the Prince George Cougars.

The Giants are asking fans coming to the 4 p.m. game to bring a new stuffed toy (or more than one!) to the game.

When the G-men score their first goal, it’s time to toss the teddies onto the ice.

All the stuffed toys will be collected, cleaned up, and donated to the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau.

The Giants will also be decked out in special jerseys for the event, with superhero-themed caped teddy bears emblazoned on their chests.

A further fundraiser will see those jerseys auctioned off this week. Proceeds from the jersey auction will go to the CKNW Orphan’s Fund. You can view the jerseys and bid HERE.