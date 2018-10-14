Giants hand Victoria their first lost of the season

Langley's WHL team went head to head with the Royals for the second day in a row, beating them 3-2.

The 7-1-1-0 start for the Giants matches their best start since the 2008-09 season. (Jay Wallace/Special to Black Press)

Through their first 10 games, the Vancouver Giants have earned 17 of 20 available points.

Sunday afternoon, in Victoria, the Langley-based WHL team earned a 3-2 victory over the Victoria Royals.

Milos Roman paced the Giants attack with two goals while Brayden Watts added a goal and an assist.

David Tendeck stopped 18 of the 20 shots he faced to help the Giants to their eighth victory of the season.

D-Jay Jerome and Mitchell Prowse countered with goals for the Royals while goaltender Griffen Outhouse made 37 saves. It was the first loss of the season for Victoria who were outshot 40-20 by the Giants.

BOX SCORE

Heading into their third game in as many days, the Vancouver Giants started strong firing 16 shots on the Victoria goal in the opening period.

Victoria managed only six first period shots in response.

An early goal from D-Jay Jerome gave the Royals the 1-0 lead, but Roman countered with two goals in a 4:49 span to put the Giants ahead 2-1. Roman’s first goal came on a power play at 9:57 and was set up by Davis Koch and James Malm. His second was assisted by Branden Watts and Justin Sourdif at 14:06.

Late in the first Victoria tied the game when defenceman Mitchell Prowse raced down the left-wing and wired his first of the season past netminder Tendeck. Prowse’s goal came unassisted at 18:22.

The final goal of the game came late in the second period when Watts whacked a Bowen Byram rebound past sprawling Outhouse. Watts’ third of the season came at 16:21 and occurred as a direct result of a face-off victory.

Shots through two periods were 30-12 for the Giants.

Victoria mustered eight shots on the Giants goal in the final period, but Tendeck and his teammates managed to hold off the late push from Victoria, en route to their eighth victory of the 2018-19 campaign. Vancouver finished the night one-for-five on the power play while the Royals went scoreless on all three of their attempts.

With the victory the Giants record now sits at 8-1-1-0. Their 17 points puts them atop the Western Conference standings and they’ve now gone seven games without a regulation loss.

Head coach Michael Dyck’s team will look to secure their ninth win on Tuesday, when they return home to face the 2018 WHL Champion Swift Current Broncos at 7 p.m. at Langley Events Centre.

