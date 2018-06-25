The Campbell River Giants played a double header against the Nanaimo Bakers Supply team on Saturday, with each team winning one game and a raffle raising $1,500 for the Special Olympics. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror.

Giants game raises $1,500 for Special Olympics

Double header with Nanaimo ends with 1-1 split

  • Jun. 25, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

The Campbell River Giants played a double header on Saturday against the Bakers Supply team from Nanaimo, in a game that featured a raffle to raise funds for the Special Olympics.

The winner of the raffle took home tickets to a Blues Jays-Mariners game that happens in Seattle later this summer, and the event raised $1,500 for the cause, according to Cole Adams, a player on the Campbell River team.

As for the game results, the Giants lost the first match 9-7, but came back in the second game with a 15-11 victory.

