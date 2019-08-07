Giants forward Justin Sourdif gets assist as Team Canada wins first game at Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Brings number of consecutive wins for Canada at event to 10

Vancouver Giants forward Justin Sourdif registered an assist as Team Canada opened the Hlinka Gretzky Cup with a dominating 6-0 victory over Finland on Monday.

Portland Winterhawks forward Seth Jarvis led the way with two goals while Brandon Wheat Kings forward Ridly Greig added a goal of his own.

Canada’s win marks their 10th consecutive victory at the tournament.

Surrey native Sourdif was one of 22 players (and nine WHL’ers) named to Canada’s roster for the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup which runs until August 10 in both Breclav in the Czech Republic and Piestany in Slovakia.

READ MORE: Vancouver Giants forward Sourdif named to Canadian team for Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Sourdif was drafted third overall by the Langley-based Vancouver Giants in 2017. He’s coming off a historic first full season where he posted 23 goals and 23 assists for 46 points in 64 games. He led all 2002-born players in the WHL in both goals and points. He also became just the third Giant ever to surpass 20 goals in his 16-year-old season.

This marks the second time that Sourdif will represent Canada internationally. Last season he represented Canada at the World Under-17 Challenge and notched a goal and two assists in six games.

Sourdif was joined in Europe by Giants head coach Michael Dyck, who on June 7th was named Head Coach of Canada’s 2019 Summer U-18 team.

This will mark the fourth occasion that Dyck has represented Canada internationally.

In 28 years at this event, Canada has earned a gold medal 22 times.

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: sports@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________