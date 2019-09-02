Giants down Chiefs

It was a productive weekend for the Langley-based Vancouver Giants hockey team.
Sunday afternoon in Everett, Washington the Giants earned a 2-1 shootout victory over the Spokane Chiefs.
Justin Lies scored with 1:08 remaining in the third to tie the score at 1-1.
Then Tanner Brown grabbed the lone goal of the shootout in Round 7 to lift the Giants to their second victory in as many days.
READ MORE: Giants earn 4-3 shootout victory Saturday against Portland
Filip Kral had the lone goal in response for the Chiefs.
David Tendeck turned aside 25 shots in net for Vancouver while the tandem of Campbell Arnold and Mason Beaupit combined for 37 saves for the Chiefs.
BOX SCORE
First period:
No Scoring.
Shots: 10-10
Second period:
No Scoring.
Shots: 8-4 Vancouver
Third Period:
Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Filip Kral opened the scoring for the Chiefs on a five-on-three power play. Bear Hughes and Luke Toporowski supplied assists.
With the Giants net empty, Justin Lies tied the score when he knocked home a Jadon Joseph rebound.
Shots: 17-8 Vancouver
Overtime:
No Scoring
Shots: 4-3 Spokane
Shootout:
1 – Justin Lies (VAN) – Miss
1 – Adam Beckman (SPO) – Miss
2 – Lukas Svejkovsky (VAN) – Miss
2 – Luke Toporowski (SPO) – Miss
3 – John Little (VAN) – Miss
3 – Bear Hughes (SPO) – Miss
4 – Krz Plummer (VAN) – Miss
4 – Ben Thornton (SPO) – Miss
5 – Evan Patrician (VAN) – Miss
5 – Filip Kral (SPO) – Miss
6 – Zack Ostapchuk (VAN) – Miss
6 – Jack Finley (SPO) – Miss
7 – Tanner Brown (VAN) – Goal
7 – Erik Atchison (SPO) – Miss
Final Score: Vancouver 2 – Spokane 1 (Shootout)
Shots: 38-26 Vancouver
David Tendeck: 25/26 saves for Vancouver
Campbell Arnold: 15/15 saves for Spokane
Mason Beaupit: 22/23 saves for Spokane
Vancouver: 0/3 on Power Play
Spokane: 1/4 on Power Play
Next up; Giants host the Victoria Royals on Friday, September 6th at 7:30 p.m. on home ice at the Langley Events Centre.
.
_________________________________
Is there more to this story?
Email: sports@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
_________________________________
_