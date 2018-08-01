Giants defenceman named to Team Canada for Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Vancouver Giants defenceman Bowen Byram, a native of Cranbrook, has once again received the call from Canada.

On Wednesday, Hockey Canada announced its roster for the 2018 Hlinka Gretzky Cup tournament and the Vancouver Giants reigning Rookie of the Year was one of 22 players and 11 WHL representatives named to the roster.

The tournament begins on Monday in both Red Deer and Edmonton.

Byram was selected third overall by the Giants, who play out of the Langley Events Centre, in the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft and is coming off a terrific rookie season in the WHL. He notched six goals and 21 assists for 27 points to lead all 16-year-old defencemen in scoring. The 2019 NHL draft eligible rearguard added three goals and four assists for seven points in seven playoff games. He was the Western Conference Rookie of the Year nominee.

Previously Byram has donned the maple leaf on two occasions: The 2018 World Under-18 Championships and the 2017 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge where Byram and Team Canada Red earned a Silver Medal. Byram was named a tournament all-star at the World Under-17s.

Recent Giants to participate in this tournament include: Milos Roman (2015 and 2016 for Slovakia) and Tyler Benson (2015 for Canada).