Giants D-man headed to Russia with Team Canada

Vancovuer Giant Bowen Byram has been named to Canada’s National Men’s Under-18 Training Camp roster for the 2018 IIHF U18 World Championships.

The world tournament will take place in Chelyabinsk and Magnitogorsk in Russia from April 19-29.

Byram will join the national team in Etobicoke, Ont., for three nights starting Sunday before flying to Russia for two pre-tournament games ahead of the tournament.

Byram was originally selected third overall by the Vancouver Giants in the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft. In 60 games this season Byram posted six goals and 21 assists for 27 points which led all 16-year-old defencemen in the Western Hockey League.

In seven playoff games, Byram followed up with three goals and four assists for seven points to lead all Giants blueliners. Last month Byram was announced as a finalist for the WHL Rookie of the Year Award. He captured the Vancouver Giants Rookie of the Year Award as well.

Byram also helped Team Canada Red to a silver medal in the 2017 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

“We are thrilled that Bowen will have to chance to represent Canada and the Vancouver Giants at such a prestigious international event,” said Giants general manager Glen Hanlon. “Bowen established himself as one of the best up-and-coming defencemen in the world this season, and we have no doubt that he will make a big impact on the international stage with Team Canada.”