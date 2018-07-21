Giants bringing Point Roberts talent to Langley

A Point Roberts youth will be joining the ranks of the Langley-based Giants.

The Vancouver Giants announced the signing of 2001-born forward Lukas Svejkovsky.

“We are extremely excited to have Lukas signed and committed to the Vancouver Giants organization,” said Giants GM Barclay Parneta. “He’s an incredibly skilled and dynamic player who we feel will develop into a high-end point producer in the WHL.”

The young player is thrilled, and not just because he’s close to home.

“It’s an honor to sign with the Vancouver Giants,” adds Lukas Svejkovsky. “It’s been a dream of mine since I was a kid and to have it happen is unbelievable. I can’t wait to get started and I’m excited for what lies ahead for my teammates and I.”

Originally selected by the Giants in the second round (36th overall) of the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft, the 5’9″ Svejkovsky is coming off a strong 16-year-old season with the BCHL champion Wenatchee Wild. In 16 regular season games he scored five goals and added six assists for 11 points and added a goal during their run to the Fred Page Cup. He added four assists for Wenatchee in the Royal Bank Cup tournament.

Earlier this summer Svejkovsky attended Team USA’s Select 17 Summer Development Camp where he was named to one of the two all-star teams. He finished the tournament with two goals and three assists. The season prior, he compiled 17 goals and 27 assists for 44 points in 22 games with the Delta Hockey Academy’s Elite 15s.

“Lukas and his family had no shortage of options when it came to his junior hockey future, and we couldn’t be happier to welcome Lukas and the Svejkovsky family to the Vancouver Giants organization,” Parneta said.