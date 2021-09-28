Ghostriders wrap up exhibition, turn towards regular season

The Fernie Ghostriders have wrapped up their exhibition season with a strong record of 4-1-0, as the KIJHL heads towards the regular season this weekend.

The Fernie Ghostriders hit the ice for warmup in a preseason tilt against the Kamloops Storm on Friday, Sept. 24. Photo courtesy Fernie Ghostriders Facebook page.

The Fernie Ghostriders have wrapped up their exhibition season with a strong record of 4-1-0, as the KIJHL heads towards the regular season this weekend.

The ‘Riders finished the preseason with a trio of games in Kelowna, winning a pair over the Kamloops Storm and North Okanagan Knights, respectively, before dropping a decision on Sunday.

In six preseason games, Drayton Nelson led scoring for the Ghostriders, posting five goals and two assists, while rookie Cole Fournier and Kort Kisinger both tallied four points apiece to share runner up status.

McCoy Bidewell handled the lions share of goaltending starts, posting a save percentage of 0.954 and a goals against average of 1.44.

The ‘Riders open the season on the road, heading to Creston on Friday for a tilt against the Thunder Cats, before continuing into the West Kootenay to face the Nelson Leafs on Saturday.

Fernie’s home opener is set for Friday, Oct. 8, against the visiting Nelson Leafs, who will make the trip into the Elk Valley.

Fernie Free Press