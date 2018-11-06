Ghostriders trip up Knights

The Fernie Ghostriders stopped the North Okanagan Knights 3-1 in Kootenay International Junior Hockey League play Saturday night at Nor-Val Sports Centre in Armstrong.

Jordon Kromm, with a pair of goals, and Owen Titus connected for the Ghostriders, who were outshot 33-27 by the Knights.

Game star Matthew Dolinar replied for the Knights with assists going to Cole Haberlack and Bryan Brew. Austin Madge went the distance in net.

Goaltender Riley Fonger was the game star for Fernie, who improved to 9-6, third in the Eddie Mountain Division of the Kootenay Conference.

The Knights dipped to 3-13, last in the Okanagan Division of the Okanagan/Shuswap Conference.

In Friday night action, the Knights lost 3-0 to the visiting Osoyoos Coyotes.

Ryan MacDonald, Elijah Havers and Peter Michailides scored in support of Daniel Paul, who recorded 29 saves. Devin Chapman made 31 stops for the Knights.

The Knights host the Sicamous Eagles (7-10-2) Friday night and visit the Princeton Posse (8-9) Saturday night.

