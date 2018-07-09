Georgia Ellenwood takes Pan American Combined Events Cup and Canadian National Heptathlon

Langley athlete wins first senior national title following Big 10 Conference and NCAA victories

Langley’s Georgia Ellenwood won two heptathlon titles at the Canadian Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Ottawa, taking the heptathlon title at the Pan American Combined Events Cup, which was also the Canadian Combined Events Championship.

The July 4 win gave Ellenwood her first senior national title to go along with this year’s big 10 Conference and NCAA Division 1 outdoor wins.

Georgia Ellenwood Captures Pan American Combined Events Cup, Canadian heptathlon titles https://t.co/7zUBU4Krgk pic.twitter.com/RJAZnceZqN — RunnerSpace.com (@RunnerSpace_com) July 5, 2018

That follows her strong performance at the 35th annual Harry Jerome International Track Classic held over two days in Burnaby June 26-27 at Swangard Stadium.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Langley’s Georgia Ellenwood records two top-three finishes at Harry Jerome Classic

During her career as a high school athlete, Ellenwood was one of the most decorated youth competitors in the province both with her club team, the Langley Mustangs, and her high school team, the Langley Secondary Saints.

She won 10 gold and three silver medals, including four consecutive titles in her specialty, the heptathlon.

Ellenwood has also represented Canada several times, taking won bronze in the heptathlon at the Pan-American junior (19 and under) championships in Medellin, Colombia in 2013 and the North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletic Association (NACAC) U23 Championships San Salvador, El Salvador in 2016.

The 22-year-old University of Wisconsin graduate won UW’s first NCAA Heptathlon championship.

In May, Ellenwood set a new personal best and a school record on her way to taking gold in the heptathlon at the 2018 Big Ten Outdoor Championships at Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana.

Ellenwood set personal bests in five of the seven events.

Ellenwood, broke the 6,000 point barrier with 6,173 points, bettering the silver medal performance of New Westminster’s Nina Schultz, who won 6,133 points at the Commonwealth Games in Australia last month.

READ MORE: Langley’s Georgia Ellenwood takes gold at Big Ten Outdoor Championships

After winning the Big Ten Conference and NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) title in the heptathlon, she was named the Big Ten Women’s Field Athlete of the Year.

Ellenwood is now competing in the womens heptathlon underway this week in Ottawa.