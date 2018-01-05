Generals open New Year with a loss to Buccaneers

The Quality Foods Oceanside Generals dropped their first game of the New Year with a 3-0 loss to VIJHL leaders Nanaimo Buccaneers on the road on Thursday night.

The Generals put up a gallant effort but were unfortunate not to have found the back of the net as they were stymied by Buccaneers goaltender Blake Wood, who earned the shutout win with 32 saves.

Generals goalie Jacob Sweet also had a strong showing at the crease and kept the Generals in contention. He stopped 33 shots and was named the second star of the game.

Former Generals player Brandon Roberge led the Buccaneers with two goals, scoring in the first and third periods, to earn the first star of the game. Wyatt Selva was the other scorer for Nanaimo.

Curtis Toneff, Bucs coach, said he thought his team was outplayed at certain points of the game and might not have taken the right approach over the holidays, but said “any time you shut out a team the first game back from the break, I think you’ll take it.”

The Generals return to action tonight against the Comox Valley Glacier Kings at Oceanside Park at 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, Generals head coach Jesse Hammill will be one of the coaching staff for the 2018 VIJHL Prospects Game where forty-two of the league’s rising young stars will meet at Campbell River’s Rod Brind’Amour Arena on Sunday Jan. 7 for a North versus South showdown.

Hammill, along with Lee Stone of the Campbell River Storm, will be assisting head coach of the Prospects North squad, Curtis Toneff of the Nanaimo Buccaneers.

Named as Head Coach of the Prospects South squad is Suneil Karod of the Victoria Cougars. Working with Suneil on the bench will be Tyler Matheson (Westshore Wolves) and Sam Waterfield (Saanich Braves).