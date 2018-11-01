Generals continue to struggle

The Quality Foods Oceanside Generals didn't have much luck last week in Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League action.

Landon Dziadyk was honoured for playing his 143rd game which is the most games played in franchise history. — Generals Twitter photo

They suffered back-to-back losses – 3-0 to the Nanaimo Buccaneers, on the road Oct. 25 and 4-2 to the Kerry Park Islanders the next day at Oceanside Place. Scorers for the Generals against Islanders were Landon Dziadyk and Hunter Gruben.

The Generals play Friday night away to the Peninsula Panthers. On Saturday host face Campbell River Storm a(7 p.m.). Sunday, they face the Storm again in Campbell River.

On the sideline: The Generals have recently acquired forward Cole Ford from the Victoria Cougars for a player development fee. They also recently signed Parksville product, 20 -year-old forward Matt Johns.

The Generals traded defenceman Aiden Sutherland to the Nanaimo Buccaneers for the playing rights of forward Owen Dalman.

Recently, Generals captain Landon was honored for playing his 143rd game with the Generals. It’s the most games played by a player in franchise history.

— NEWS Staff