Generals continue to struggle

The Quality Foods Oceanside Generals didn’t have much luck last week in Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League action.
They suffered back-to-back losses – 3-0 to the Nanaimo Buccaneers, on the road Oct. 25 and 4-2 to the Kerry Park Islanders the next day at Oceanside Place. Scorers for the Generals against Islanders were Landon Dziadyk and Hunter Gruben.
The Generals play Friday night away to the Peninsula Panthers. On Saturday host face Campbell River Storm a(7 p.m.). Sunday, they face the Storm again in Campbell River.
— NEWS Staff