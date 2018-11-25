Generals blown away by Storm

The Quality Foods Oceanside Generals were easily blown away 6-0 by the Campbell River Storm at home on Saturday night.

The Generals failed to duplicate their feat on Nov. 2 when they brought down the Storm 2-1 in front of home fans. On Saturday night, the result was dismal against the top team in the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League. It was the Generals’ only game last week.

The Storm did not waste time pressuring the not-so-energetic Generals to scoree three unanswered goals, as they outshot Oceanside 21-6.

In the second period, the Generals put up some resistance and were able to limit the Storm to just a goal but they struggled offensively. In the third, the Generals tried to be a bit physical defensivley. They had power-play opportunities but weren’t able to get one past Storm goalie Jaden Little.

The Storm put the game out of reach when they netted two more goals.

Goalie James Brendeland did his best to deny the Storm as much as he can as he made 43 saves out of 49 shots he faced.

The Generals rank third in the North Division standings with seven wins and 18 losses.

It doesn’t get any easier for the Generals this coming week because they will face the Storm again this time at the Rod BrindAmour Arena in Campbell River on Friday night.

On Saturday night, the Generals will host arch-rivals the Nanaimo Buccaneers at Oceanside Place at 7 p.m. On Sunday, the Generals play a matinee game when they take on the resurgent Comox Valley Glacier Kings at Oceanside Place at 2:30 p.m.

— NEWS Staff