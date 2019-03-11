Geevon Janday stars for GW Graham at AAA basketball provincials

The senior earned a first all-star team selection even though his team was knocked out early.

The GW Graham Grizzlies finished seventh overall at the AAA senior boy’s basketball provincials, which were held March 6-9 at the Langley Events Centre.

The Grizzlies were the fifth seed entering the tournament and blasted Richmond’s Steveston-London Sharks (No. 12 seed) in their opener. Geevon Janday turned in one of his trademark ‘Mr. Everything’ performances, leading the team in points (18), rebounds (14) and assists (six).

Zachary Klim and Jude Hall each scored 17.

A Thursday quarter-final matched GWG against the No. 4 seed Duchess Park Condors from Prince George, and it didn’t go well.

Sorren Erricson led the Condors to a 72-64 quarter-final win that knocked GW Graham out of title contention.

Janday had 18 points, 12 rebounds, three blocks and four steals while Cole Wicker added 16 points, including four three-point bombs.

Bumped into the consolation bracket, the Grizzlies drew a tough foe.

Vancouver’s Sir Charles Tupper Tigers, the top ranked team in the 16 team field, were upset by North Delta in the quarter-final round and faced GW Graham Friday night.

The Tigers beat the Grizzlies 83-71, but Janday had another huge game with 25 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and three steals.

The Grizzlies finished the tournament bombing the Rick Hansen (Abbotsford) Hurricanes 91-57 in the seven-versus-eight game.

Janday stuffed the stat sheet with 24 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and four steals and was named to the tournament’s first all-star team.

While the Grizzlies didn’t achieve their ultimate goal of a provincial championship, it was easy for the coaching staff and players to focus on the journey they had taken to get to this year’s B.C. high school basketball version of March Madness,” said GWG coach Jake Mouritzen. “This group of young men have taken GW Graham basketball to another level yet again, pushing the bar of expectations on and off the court higher and higher.

“The entire coaching staff is going to miss this group of seniors that have been committed to Grizzlies basketball for the past six years. While the Grizzlies graduate 10 seniors this year, the combination of a talented group of Grade 11’s and a huge pipeline of current Grade 9 and 10 players ensures the Grizzlies will once again be fighting with the very best in the province next year at this time.”