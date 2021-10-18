Gearing up for Central Okanagan ski swaps

Two ski swaps will be held Oct. 22 and 23

The annual Ski Swap is Oct. 19 at the Vernon Recreation Centre. (File photo)

Next month marks opening day for most ski hills in the Okanagan, which means it’s time to start thinking about gearing up for the season.

This weekend will kick off two ski swaps, in order for winter outdoor enthusiasts to prepare for their favourite time of year.

The Big White Ski Club will mark its 50th ski and board sport swap on Friday and Saturday, Oct 22 to 23 at New Life Church (2041 Harvey Avenue).

READ MORE: Big White Ski Resort near Kelowna to open Nov. 25

Last year the club was unable to host the event due to the risk of COVID-19, but this weekend the swap will return. The event will offer pre-owned equipment for both kids and adults as well as new clothing, equipment and accessories from several retailers.

There will also be a consignment system that allows sellers to register online before arriving Friday to consign their goods. Consignment is $3 per item.

Funds raised from this annual event, which is run by volunteers, will be utilized to help support Big White Ski Club, a non-profit organization that for more than 60 years has provided alpine ski training. The club allows for quality and affordable ski racing development programs for children aged six to 16, each member can develop a skiing ability in a fun and safe club environment.

For more information on the SWAP, how to consign online or to volunteer, visit www.bigwhiteskiclub.com.

On Saturday, Oct. 23, the Telemark Nordic Club’s Second Annual Ski Swap will host its event. The swap will take place mainly outdoors, at Kelowna Cycle (2949 Pandosy Street), with physical distancing measures in place. The club asks those who attend to please wear a mask.

The main consignment drop-off will be on Friday, Oct. 22 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., with early bird consignment from noon to 5 p.m.

The consignment fee is $2 per item.

The swap will be a fundraiser for the Telemark Nordic Club Race Team with 20 per cent of the sales going towards the team.

READ MORE: Big White voted second best ski resort in Canada

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Kelowna Capital News