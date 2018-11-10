Gammie on Canada West All-Rookie team

Smithers native Chantal Gammie (centre) had an outstanding season with the Thomson Rivers University soccer team that lead to her being named to the Western Canda Universities Rookie All-Star line-up. Contributed photo

Chantal Gammie of Smithers has been selected by the league's coaches to the rookie all-star team.

Quite the treat for the Thompson Rivers University WolfPack women’s soccer team and one of its players on Halloween.

For the first time in its history in Canada West, a WolfPack women’s soccer player has been named to the Canada West all-star team.

Gammie started in all 14 of the WolfPack matches in the regular season, scoring a team high seven goals and having a team high 33 shots (19 on goal).

Head coach Kelly Shantz had these comments about her selection:

“We are thrilled to see Chantal on the Canada West All-Rookie team for 2018-19 and know that she deserves the recognition.

“I have always felt that the pure striker position is the most difficult position to be successful at the higher you progress in the game. A striker is often outnumbered by the defenders, playing with their back to the goal frequently and a target of physical play, so for a pure freshman to score seven goals against older, more experienced defenders is something for Chantal and our program to be very proud of.

“From the time I was introduced to Chantal two years ago and started watching her play, she has exhibited a knack for finding the ball in the attacking third of the field and turning it into scoring chances and she brought this determination with her to U-Sport soccer and TRU this year. Chantal’s personal fitness, training focus and superior work-rate served her very well this year while she continues her journey of learning the finer points and techniques of playing her difficult position at this elite level. The sky is the limit for development and impact on the game and our program.

“Chantal is also a valuable member of our program off the field. Quiet but with a ready smile, Chantal is solid academically, dependable in her communication and commitment, and involved in our community and campus work. We are glad she chose TRU and the WolfPack for her University career and look forward to a long relationship!”

