Games underway in the Shaw Centre Challenge

A tournament to decide the top adult recreational hockey team in the Shuswap is on the ice at the Shaw Centre this weekend, April 6-7.

The second round of the Shaw Centre Challenge pits teams from across the Shuswap and Okanagan against each other, battling for a a trophy and bragging rights among the rec hockey community. The series is a yearly tradition in the Shuswap, starting in the spring with various tournaments running throughout the summer.

Next up during the summer series in August, the Shaw Challenge’s 60+ oldtimers division and female division tournaments hit the ice at the Shaw Centre, showcasing different communities involved in the sport within the region.

During the first tournament in the series, March 22-24, 16 teams from across the province converged in Salmon Arm, and a local team, the Lordco Wildcats, captured gold in one of the divisions after defeating Kamloops 6-2.

Games run throughout the day April 6-7, with the finals hitting the ice on the afternoon of the seventh.

