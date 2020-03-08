GAME 7: Surrey Eagles to face Chilliwack Chiefs tonight in first round of BCHL playoffs

The Surrey Eagles forced a game 7 and will learn the fate of their playoff run this evening in the Chilliwack Coliseum.

Tonight, the BCHL Hockey League team will fight for a second-round playoff spot after surviving game six at the South Surrey Arena.

Last night, the Eagles battled for a 4-3 win against the Chilliwack Chiefs. The Birds fell behind twice, then took the lead late in the third period and held on until final buzzer.

The puck is to drop at 6 p.m. and in an announcement, Eagles are calling on their fans to come support the team.

With game 7 mere hours away, let's get PUMPED UP!! Here are the highlights from our game 6 win last night against the Chiefs. #TimeToSoar #OurNestOurFight ðŸ”—: https://t.co/QAMKUCzups — Surrey Eagles (@SurreyEagles) March 8, 2020

“We’re encouraging Eagles fans to join us in Chilliwack to cheer on the boys inside the Chilliwack Coliseum. Our Eagles family will be sitting in section S of the Chilliwack Coliseum… Hope to see you there,” the statement read.

