GALLERY: Skiers push 105 km/h at Vernon Ski Club event

More than 140 racers maxed their speedometers at the annual Okanagan Speed Camp

Skiers from as far away as Whitehorse descended on the slopes of SilverStar Mountain Resort this past weekend for the annual Okanagan Speed Camp.

More than 140 racers took part in Vernon Ski Club’s annual three-day event and race.

Battling warmer and wet conditions including fog and snow, racers prepared for Sunday’s race.

The downill event saw U12-16 compete and top racers pushed speeds of 105 kilometres an hour.

Nearly 1,000 individual runs were trained and raced on the speed course by end-of-day Sunday, organizers said.

“It was a fantastic event with amazing volunteers and super keen athletes,” Lauren Carr said. “Thank you to all who attened and helped out.”

“Looking forward to Okanagan Speed Camp 2021 where we all ‘Feel the need, the need for speed.'”

