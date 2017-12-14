GALLERY: Oak Bay senior boys take first game in Gary Taylor basketball tournament

Jordan Burke wins Man of the Match honours in 106-54 win over Cowichan

Oak Bay seniors take an early lead and finish with a win for the first game of the Gary Taylor Classic. (Keri Coles/Oak Bay News)

The annual Gary Taylor Classic, named after the coaching legend of the 1960s and ’70s, began at Oak Bay High Thursday with the senior boys basketball team playing Cowichan at 2:15 p.m. and junior boys playing Cowichan at 7:30 p.m..

The senior boys beat out Cowichan with a 106-54 win. Jordan Burke received the Man of the Match honours.

The tournament continues Friday and Saturday, you can head down to Oak Bay High to check it out. Twenty per cent of door admissions, which are by-donation, are going to Help Fill a Dream Foundation.

Watch for live updates on the tournament at the Gary Taylor Classic Facebook page.

