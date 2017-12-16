Ann Marie Hak photos

Gallery: Novice hockey tournament in Houston

Teams from Houston, Burns Lake, Smithers, Vanderhoof, Prince Rupert, Fort St. James, and Fraser Lake had a novice minor hockey tournament at the Claude Parish Memorial arena on Dec. 2, 2017. In the initiation levels, scores and goals are not tracked, but it was noted that all teams had a wonderful time. (Ann Marie Hak photos)