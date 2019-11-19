Gaglardi boys qualify for volleyball provincials for first time in Comox school’s history

Gaglardi Academy's senior boys' volleyball team has had an exceptional season this year. For the first time in the school's history, their team earned a spot in the 2019 'A' Volleyball Provincials tournament.

Leading up to this achievement, they played in the ‘A’ Islands tournament at Nanaimo Christian on November 5 playing against the stellar teams of St. Michael’s Victoria, Nanaimo Christian, Duncan Christian, and Ucluelet Secondary.

The boys lost their first match against St. Michael’s but then made up for it with an important win against Duncan, winning the last two out of three very close games. They then went on to win every other match they played.

These wins put them in second place overall in the tournament, solidifying their spot in the provincials line-up.

The ‘A’ volleyball provincials will be held in Castlegar from Nov. 20-23.