Gabriola skatepark project gets $567,000 infrastructure grant

A skatepark project at Huxley Community Park on Gabriola Island received a $567,000 government grant. (Photo courtesy New Line Skateparks Inc.)

Gabriola Island’s skatepark vision will be realized now that infrastructure funding is on the way.

The federal government announced Friday a number of grant recipients that will receive money from the federal and provincial governments through the Investing in Canada infrastructure program.

Gabriola Island’s Huxley Skatepark Project was granted $567,000 toward construction of the project and amenities including trails and a gravel parking lot.

“Investing in community centres, recreation and cultural facilities means children and youth will have a safe place to play and learn, seniors have a place to meet, our clubs and groups can have a home,” said Catherine McKenna, federal minister of infrastructure and communities, in a press release. “These facilities build strong, dynamic communities where people want to put down roots and do business. Together with the province, we are supporting projects that will create jobs and bring residents new facilities and programs that will make a real difference in people’s lives for years to come.”

Doug Routley, MLA for Nanaimo-North Cowichan, said in a separate news release that the skatepark investment on Gabriola Island gives youths and other residents improved access to recreational activities.

“Access to community arts and recreation spaces is so important in shaping healthy, vibrant communities,” said Routley.

The Gabriola Skatepark Fundraising Association was contacted for comment.

