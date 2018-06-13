Futures tourney back for seventh season

Some of the best up-and-coming players in game will be on display when the Kelowna Futures Tennis Tournament makes its return to the city later this month.

The seventh annual tourney, featuring a $25,00o prize purse, will go June 25 to July 1 at the Parkinson Recreation Centre courts.

The tournament will provide valuable ATP Tour world‑ranking points to the competitors and is sanctioned by Tennis Canada as well as the International Tennis Federation.

Futures tournaments are a launching pad for pro tennis players in their quest to compete in ATP and Grand Slam events.

The Kelowna tournament attracts world-ranked, players ranging from No. 200 to 1500, elite NCAA Division 1 collegiate players, as well as top Canadian men and junior competitors.

“This elite tournament will be the tennis highlight of the year and will provide great entertainment for sports fans and inspiration for our rising junior stars,” said Joachim Nierfeld, tournament director and Tennis B.C. Regional Director.

Tickets are available online at www.kelownafuturestennis.com or to can be bought on site at the Parkinson Recreation Centre tennis courts. Tournament passes are available for $45 or daily tickets can be purchased as noted below:

Qualifications—Saturday, June 23 and Sunday, June 24 (free)

First round—Monday, June 25 ($5)

Second round—Wednesday, June 27 ($5)

Third round—Thursday, June 28 ($10)

Quarterfinals—Friday, June 29 ($15)

Semi-finals—Saturday, June 30 ($20)

Finals—Sunday, July 1 ($20).

