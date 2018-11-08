Fusion fastpitch team undefeated in 13 straight games

The Langley-based Fraser Valley Fusion 2002A went undefeated in 13 straight games played at Triple Crown Sports college recruitment showcase tournaments held Oct. 12-14 in Medford, Oregon and Nov. 2-4 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The (16U gold) girls fastpitch team played against top U.S. competition from Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, Oregon and Washington.

Fusion earned the top spot at the Arizona FroShow in Phoenix winning five consecutive games while outscoring their opponents 40-4 including two shutout victories and a no-hitter.

In October Fusion had similar results in Medford sweeping their opponents over eight games played while outscoring their opponents 58-24.

“Finishing in first place in Phoenix with a 5-0 record and only allowing four runs against is a tremendous accomplishment for our girls,” said Fusion head coach Jeff Donegan.

“There was a ton of interest from multiple scouts at various levels and I am confident [there will be] more to come as we attend future events”.

Fusion attended the two fall tournaments with an active roster of only 10 players including two pitchers.

“I can’t wait to see what this team can do when we can field our full compliment of players,” Donegan said.

Fusion will now concentrate on off-season training and will take to the field again in the spring of 2019.

Fraser Valley Fusion 2002 (16U Gold) girls fastpitch softball team is located in Langley and brings together select softball players from the Fraser Valley and Greater Vancouver region.