Fury settle for draw against Vic West

The Cowichan Farm Store Fury had to once again settle for a single point from a 1-1 draw despite owning an early lead over Vic West in Div. 3A men’s soccer on Saturday.

“Vic West is an experienced team and worked really hard all game to salvage the tie,” Cowichan coach Will Chaster said. “Though it came off a shot that took at least three deflections before crossing the line.”

Coming off a 6-1 victory over FC Sagres the week before, the Fury generated many scoring chances, with well-timed saves, a post and a crossbar preventing them from building on their lead. Ole Mackay opened the scoring with his team-leading fourth goal of the season at 14 minutes, and about five minutes after that, goalkeeper Tim den Hartigh stopped a penalty kick. Den Hartigh’s heroics gave Cowichan a bit of a boost, but Vic West managed to keep up with them, although the tying goal didn’t happen until the 78th minute.

“In all the game was a back-and-forth-type match,” Chaster said. “And as the result indicates neither side was able to own it.”

Mackay nearly added a second goal with a shot from distance that went off the underside of the crossbar, and Elvis Asengi was threatening to score as well. Miguel Trinczek was the focal point of the Cowichan defence along with James McBride, Nic Jones and Shermag Joseph that was a nearly impenetrable wall for the bulk of the game.

The Fury will play host to Gorge on the Sherman Road turf this Saturday at 4 p.m.