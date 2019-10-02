Fury playing well, coach confident wins will come soon

Cowichan comes home looking for a victory this weekend

Despite playing some terrific soccer, the Cowichan Farm Store Fury are still looking for their first win in Div. 3A of the Vancouver Island Soccer League this season.

“We played another game with most of the ball, but could not score,” Fury head coach Will Chaster commented of his team’s 2-0 loss to Prospect Lake at Beckwith Park on Sunday.

Prospect’s two goals were the results of “mental lapses or misreads of play,” Chaster reported.

The coach is confident that wins will start coming for the team, which has collected two losses and two draws so far.

“The team is playing very consistently and growing every week, so once we hit the point and are clicking on all cylinders, the players’ satisfaction will manifest,” he said.

Cowichan will host FC Sagres at the Sherman Road turf this Saturday at 4 p.m.

“We look forward to a home game on carpet this weekend,” Chaster said. “We still have enough time to make up ground.”