Fury out of Pearkes Cup, Quw’utsun match delayed

The Cowichan Farm Store Fury are out of contention for the George Pearkes Challenge Cup, while Quw’utsun FC will have to wait to determine their result in the tournament quarter-finals.

The Fury were beaten 6-0 by Vantreights at Finlayson Park on Saturday night. Quw’utsun was scheduled to play Gorge in Ladysmith at the same time, but inclement weather forced that match to be postponed until this Thursday.

The lights were out when the Fury’s game against Vantreights started, which Cowichan coach Will Chaster called “the first omen.”

“We played well and created many chances but could not find the back of the net,” he lamented. “The final score was not really the truth of possession and play.”

The loss brings the Fury’s season to an end. The team had four wins, three draws and nine losses to place sixth of nine teams in Div. 3A of the Vancouver Island Soccer League, then won their opening-round game in the Pearkes Cup before bowing out in the quarters.

“Turning our eyes to next season is our task at hand,” Chaster said. “And we as a team need to find ways to recover from small missteps to protect our goal and to capitalize going forward.”

Quw’utsun FC was all set to square off against Gorge at Ladysmith’s Forrest Field on Saturday when snow and hail suddenly blanketed the turf. The match lasted 30 seconds before it was called off. The two Div. 3B squads will meet this Thursday at 8 p.m. at Duncan’s Rotary Park, with the winner to host Div. 3A Gorge Us-Guys on Sunday.

Cowichan Valley Citizen