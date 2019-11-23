Fury and Vantreights clash at Sherman

Teams are evenly matched on the pitch, but Vantreights escapes with win

The Cowichan Farm Store Fury's Antony van Cleave pursues the ball during last Saturday's game against Vantreights at the Sherman Road turf. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

The uniforms contrasted on the pitch, but the teams were closely matched as the black-clad Cowichan Farm Store Fury played host to the all-pink Vantreights FC on the Sherman Road turf last Sunday afternoon.

Vantreights prevailed 1-0, scoring the lone goal of the day off a rebound in the 69th minute, but for most of the game, the teams had each other’s numbers.

“The Fury are showing that their efforts in practice, to the man, allow me to substitute with no disconnect in our plan,” Cowichan coach Will Chaster said. “There were many moments in the game that we controlled the ball and play, and late in the first half our domination was clear and the [Vantreights] defence looked tired.”

The Fury will head south this Saturday to face Saanich Fusion FC Forest at Tyndall turf.