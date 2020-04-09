Funtastic music festival and slo-pitch cancelled for 2020

A runner from the Average Joes (dressed for Canada Day) slides to second base during an Okee-Dokee slo-pitch tournament game against the Storms on Sunday, July 1, 2018. (ELENA RARDON PHOTO)

The Funtastic Music Festival and Okee Dokee Slo-Pitch Tournament has been cancelled for 2020.

The annual music festival and slo-pitch tournament, which takes place over Canada Day weekend every year, was set to celebrate its 32nd year in Port Alberni in 2020.

“In light of the growing concerns around COVID-19, we’ve made the difficult decision to cancel the Funtastic slo-pitch tournament and music festival,” said Funtastic Sports Society president Ryan McGivern in a press release. “The unknown duration of the pandemic has the directors of Funtastic sports society concerned for the health and safety of the participants. We hope to see you in 2021!”

Paul Robertson, Funtastic Alberni organizer, announced on Facebook on Thursday, April 9 that the event has been cancelled for 2020 in light of COVID-19 concerns.

“In light of all that’s going on and concerns for each and everyone of you—this is the right decision,” Robertson said.

Canadian rock band 54-40 was set to headline the show this year. Robertson said that organizers will be working with management to book 54-40 for next year, as well.

