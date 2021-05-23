Funtastic music fest and slo-pitch tournament cancelled for second straight year

The Funtastic Music Festival and Okee Dokee Slo-Pitch Tournament in Port Alberni have been cancelled for the second year in a row.

On May 3, the Funtastic Sports Society announced that festivals at all locations—including Port Alberni—have been cancelled due to the uncertainty of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“It is a decision that no one wants to make,” said Darcy Sochan in a press release. “We tried to hold off as long as we could, but under the current circumstances, it’s the right decision the board had to make for the safety of everyone and the community. We all look forward to hosting the event next year and seeing everyone again.”

Paul Robertson, the executive director of Port Alberni Funtastic Sports Society, said the board was holding on in the hopes that the tournament would be allowed to continue.

“But with everything going on, we know it’s the only decision,” he said.

Canadian rock band 54-40 was booked to headline the 2020 festival, then the 2021 festival. Robertson says that music director Jason Samson was able to re-book 54-40 for July 2, 2022.

“We’re excited to get back next year,” he said. “We know people will be chomping at the bit to get going again.”

Each year, the combined music festival and slo-pitch tournament held over Canada Day weekend raises funds for local charities, music programs and sports programs. In 2019, Funtastic Alberni gave away $31,000 in donations.

