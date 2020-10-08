Funk draws smiles from North Okanagan Knights

Volunteer Kobe Funk has come a long way since a premature birth and cerebral palsy diagnosis

Kobe Funk, the North Okanagan Knights’ stats recorder and video assistant, is planning on a long career in sports management, having overcome many obstacles life has thrown at him. (Photo submitted)

Kobe Funk stands rinkside as a group of young men stickhandle the puck, carving ice from one end of the arena to the other. A whistle blows as the players return to the boards for further instruction.

Watching future prospects for the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) is just one of the many roles Funk has taken on since he started volunteering with the North Okanagan Knights hockey club.

While now poised to reach his ultimate goal of becoming a sports team manager, Funk has had to go through a long journey to find his footing.

Born premature, Funk suffered a stroke and other trauma at the start of his life. The doctors soon discovered that he had the neurological condition known as cerebral palsy, which impairs movement and muscle function. Funk’s family was told that he might never walk or talk.

Learning to Walk Before You Can Run

At the age of seven, Funk and his family moved to Vernon from Terrace. By then, he had undergone several surgeries to help him with his mobility.

“I believe I went through seven-to-10 operations. I had my femurs rotated, my Achilles operated on, as well as many foot corrections,” Funk said. “My parents did a lot of early detection. When I was three, they started sending me to a clinic in Portland, Oregon for occupational and physical therapy.”

When Funk was younger, he always dreamt about being an athlete. A self-professed Vancouver Canucks fan, he wanted to follow in the footsteps of his younger brother, Zachary, who has been a prospect with the Western Hockey League’s Calgary Hitmen.

“I used to spend hours in my room looking at my Canucks poster I had on my wall or staying up late on Saturday night watching Hockey Night in Canada, pretending to be a hockey player in my red Canada team sweater. I knew It would be a long process, and there was a stage where I thought my dream was over.”

Instead, Funk started exploring other avenues.

A Knighted Position

In 2018, after taking part in Community Futures North Okanagan’s Employ Youth Employability Skills Training Program, Funk started working with former WorkBC Vernon employment advisor Neil Thompson to find suitable work and pursue his main passion.

“I was picky with what I wanted to do. I was drawn to sports, but I wasn’t sure if there was anything out there for me. I gave Neil a hard time, but he stuck with me. He’s also a sports fan, so that helped.”

With help from WorkBC’s Customized Employment placement, Funk connected with North Okanagan Knights head coach Dean McAmmond.

“Coach Dean knew my brother, and he took me under his wing,” Funk said.

Given a volunteer position as the Knights’ stats recorder and video assistant, Funk has been working with the team this past season and says it has been an invaluable experience.

Through his connection with the Knights, Funk has met a few critical figures in the game, including Winnipeg Jets’ General Manager Kevin Cheveldayoff and NHL veteran Stacy Roest, assistant general manager and director of player development with the recently crowned Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning.

“My ultimate goal is to become the general manager of an NHL team. There are only 32 positions in the field, but lots of different levels in management, so I hope to work my way up,” says Funk.

Nowhere to Go But Up

While working with the Knights has been a dream position, Funk has also been able to find paid work, thanks to WorkBC Vernon. Now employed at the Home Depot, he has gained even more confidence.

“Finding work and attaining a goal takes a positive attitude as you constantly have to prove yourself,” he said. “Some people don’t think I can lift things or that I always need help. I am here to prove to them and myself that I can accomplish anything and that there is value in hiring people with different abilities.”

Besides helping the Knights and lifting heavy bags of cement at Home Depot, Funk has also accomplished a few other goals.

He has built up his strength thanks to working out with his personal trainer Rhonda Catt at the Training House in Kal Tire Place North and has also joined the Canadian Para Soccer cerebral palsy team, with a goal of one day playing in the Paralympics.

Funk is also going through academic upgrading to meet the requirements to enter the recreation and sports management program at Vancouver Island University next year.

“My love of sports has helped me in more ways than one as I can’t stay stagnant or my muscles seize up,” he says. “While I used to be quite introverted and shy, now my confidence is building. I am comfortable in social interactions, and I can take control of situations. I have also been working on my public speaking. I feel like the phoenix is rising.”

Are you looking for meaningful work? WorkBC offers job options and services designed to support people with varying abilities, including job counselling, training, work placements, and more. Contact them at 250-545-2215 for more information.

READ MORE: Nedco boys win Midget banner

READ MORE: Dudes roll up the rim in Midget hockey

@VernonNewsroger@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vernon Morning Star