Fun and safety the theme at upcoming bicycle rodeo in Williams Lake

A course with eight safety stations gives children the opportunity to learn riding skills

Gaby Fichtner, 2, and George Bett, 4, take a turn at the bike washing station last year at the Williams Lake Bicycle Rodeo in the Canadian Tire parking lot. (Greg Sabatino photo)

The Hub International Bicycle Rodeo si ready to roll again on Sunday, May 5 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Canadian Tire Parking lot in Williams Lake.

All children who can ride tricycles or bicycles are encouraged to attend: bring your bicycle and helmet.

Participants must register for this free program by calling the Cariboo Memorial Recreation COmplex at 250-398-7665 or online with Perfect Mind, its new registration software, by following the link at www.williamslake.ca.

The Bike Rodeo promotes safe bicycling habits that reduce accidents involving children. The event is free and offers many interactive activities for children.

“As more people start riding their bikes it is important to remind riders that safety and awareness are critical,” said Dave Dickson, manager of community safety.

“Parents should always wear a helmet as it shows children through example that you should never ride your bicycle without one.”

A course with a series of eight safety stations gives children the opportunity to learn correct riding skills.

The emphasis for children at this event is to learn how to control their bike.

A safety inspection is one of the stop on the course.

“Children suffer injuries doing wheeled activities because of a combination of factors that most commonly include inexperience, loss of control, lack of traffic safety skills, high speed and the tendency to attempt stunts,” according to the Safe Kids Canada website.

The Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society, in partnership with Red Shred’s Bike and Board Shed, meanwhile, will also be on site offering “bikes for all.”

Anyone needing a used bicycle can call the Conservation Society at 250-398-7929 and ask for Mary Forbes.

Children will also have an opportunity to create an individual handlebar tassel using recycled products.

Participants will also be entered in a draw for five brand new bicycles assembled by Hub International and donated by Kane Fraser of MNP.

Sponsors of this event include: Hub International, Success by Six, Canadian Tire, Kan Fraser from MNP, Community Policing, Red Shred’s Bike and Board Shed, the Boys and Girls Club of Williams Lake and District, Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society and the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

