Fulton falls to Windsor

Despite a solid effort, Clarence Fulton lost the field to Windsor in two games over the weekend.

The Junior Varsity game saw Windsor take Fulton 38-27.

“This was a very good JV football game,” said Mike Scheller, head coach, as both teams gave it their all on a snowy Saturday at the Greater Vernon Athletics Park. “The difference in the game was big plays. Windsor capitalised on their opportunities for big plays and we did not. They returned two interceptions for touchdowns which is tough to recover from. We dropped three touchdown passes and those plays can make a difference. That was the difference in the contest. it was back and forth, with plenty of offence and some big hits.”

Scheller applauds a fantastic effort.

“Our JV team came into the season as very inexperienced and we had no idea as coaches how they would turn out. Great group of kids who worked hard and won the interior JV title. The future looks bright with these guys coming up and they have an awesome attitude as a team.”

QB Dominic Peterson delivered a strong game.

“He faced some adversity in the game but proved himself to be a competitor,” said Scheller.

“(Colby) Eisenhauer made some great runs and he was our best offensive weapon all year. (Van) Kozak was a force on both sides of the ball. He made some quality catches and was very tough at de all game.”

Scheller also applauds Liam Gombrich as a “monster” for the team.

“He got into the end zone as a guard on a fumble recovery and great to see him score. (Quaid) Willett played his usual active game a middle linebacker. (Dom) Kemitzis made some great plays at safety for us as well.

Peterson was 10-25, for 136 yards, 1 TD, and four interceptions.

Eisenhauer rushed eight times for 112 yards and two touchdowns, Dylan Wapple was 12-61, Van Kozak 4-37, Liam Gombrich 1-1, for one touchdown.

Kozak caught four passes for 48 yards, Rey Siddique had three for 54 yards and one touchdown, and Elijah van de Vosse had two for 25.

Gombrich and Quaid Willett had nine tackles while Dom Kemitzis had seven and Kozak five.

Meanwhile the varsity game “was not even close.” Fulton fell to Windsor 49-6.

“We had an opportunity on a fumbled kickoff to make a big play at the start of the game and failed to pick it up,” said Scheller. “They recovered their own fumble after we bobbled it and returned it for a score. After a three and out, they ripped us for a score and the rout was on. Windsor has a huge offensive line compared to our defenders and they opened up huge holes for their fast backs.”

Evan Trottier had a 12-yard touchdown rush during the last play of the game.

“It was a good season for us. We lost a lot of talent from our 2017 team and the returning kids acquitted themselves well. The goal for us this year was to make provincial playoffs and we did. We beat the teams in our league, but had trouble with teams better than us,” said Scheller.

“Our kids fought hard all season and should be proud of their efforts. I would like to thank our graduating players who gave Fulton football excellent efforts: Logan Higgs, Carson Harrower, Nate Foster, Evan Trottier, Cayden Coombs, Gabe Dewald and Brennan Kennedy.

Evan Trottier was 6-15 in passing for 78 yards.

Trottier also rushed seven times for 35 yards and Quin Williamson added an 18-yard run. Nate Foster had three receptions for 70 yards.

Vernon plays Ballenas Friday at 7 p.m. at the Greater Vernon Athletics Park.

@VernonNewssports@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.