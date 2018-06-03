Friends, family hold shotgun shoot in memory of Cliff Stinson

Williams Lake Sportsmen's Association members came together to honour the late Cliff Stinson.

Dave Gleen lines up a shot Sunday morning during the Williams Lake Sportsmen’s Association Cliff Stinson Memorial Shoot. (Greg Sabatino photos)

Williams Lake Sportsmen’s Association members came together during the weekend to honour the late Cliff Stinson.

Members held the inaugural Cliff Stinson Memorial Shoot at the WLSA shotgun range on Bond Lake road, attended by roughly 50 shooters after Stinson — a 40-year member of the club — passed away this past February.

Shoot organizer Lloyd Como said it was a great weekend, and a nice way to remember a good friend to many within the WLSA.

“I met Cliff five years ago and we became really close, and really good friends,” Como said, who, in recent years, would help Como continue his passion for hunting and fishing.

“This is kind of a send off — a nice memorial for him.”

Como said Stinson took part in WLSA trap shoots and sporting clay shoots for many years, along with “just about any kind of shotgun sport.”

“He also did a lot of bird hunting,” Como said. “Everybody loved Cliff. He would’ve been 93 in April.”

Participants attended the shoot from Vancouver, Kamloops, Quesnel and 100 Mile House, plus many local shooters.

Saturday’s festivities featured a sporting clay shoot where shooters walked a course consisting of 10 separate stations.

Sunday’s event was a five-stand shoot where clays were ejected from multiple places at the shotgun range for shooters to try their hands at.

“Last night [Saturday] we had a nice dinner and Cliff’s two daughters and their significant others attended, so that was really nice,” Como said.

“He was remembered by all. We had a few toasts, told some stories around the camp fire, and had a few laughs.

“Everybody had a good time remembering Cliff.”

For results from the Cliff Stinson Memorial Shoot check back at www.wltribune.com, or Wednesday’s Tribune.