FRIDAY BASEBALL: Victoria Golden Tide playing inaugural home game

Tide taking on Thompson Rovers Wolfpack at Wilson's Group Stadium at 6 p.m.

Former LA Dodger prospect Kyle Orr is one of the Tide’s assistant coaches. (Photo courtesy of Victoria Golden Tide)

The Victoria Golden Tide – Victoria’s first formally organized college baseball team – will play their first fall opener this Friday, Sept. 17.

The Tide, comprised of 48 UVic and Camosun College students will host Thompson Rivers University Wolfpack in Canadian College Baseball Conference play at Wilson’s Group Stadium at Royal Athletic Park at 6 p.m. The team’s inaugural home game will be the first of at least 16 home games this season. The next is a doubleheader this Sunday against the Vancouver Island University Mariners, starting at 1 p.m.

Open seating and grandstand ticket prices start at $5. The Booster Club, including tickets to all fall and spring season games, priority seating in the stadium’s Diamond Club and Campbell Club sections, and a free hat and t-shirt, are $200.

The Golden Tide played its first-ever game Sept. 9 at the Zack Downey Memorial Tournament at Layritz Park.

