Free golf for girls

Mulligans Golf Course is hosting a Girls Only Golf session, Saturday, April 21. The course is located at 4985 Cotton Rd. in Courtenay.

Club pro Wayne Powells and LPGA Jody Jackson from Arbutus Ridge will be directing the session.

“We promise it will be a fun and rewarding day,” a news release states.

The session runs from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. There will be a lunch break at about 12:30 p.m.

All equipment will be provided — and there is no charge.

If you are 10 to 14 years of age, with or without golf experience, come on out and enjoy the chance to meet new friends and to give golf a try.

Pre-register by contacting Dee Horie at pdhorie@shaw.ca or (250) 898-8438.