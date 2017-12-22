Free drop-in lacrosse to start Jan. 8 in Parksville

If your kids love lacrosse and are looking for a place for them to play, you will have the opportunity to do so indoors in the New Year.

The Oceanside Minor Lacrosse Association is staging a free drop-in lacrosse program starting Jan. 8 and is inviting players who want to start their season earlier.

On Mondays, the session for novice and peewee players will be held at Springwood Elementary from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. It will be followed by a bantam and midget session from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

On Tuesdays, the girls will get their chance to play from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The plan is to make it a drop-in/mini-league session.

On Wednesdays, the mini-tykes and tykes will have their own sessions at Winchelsea Elementary from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, for those wishing to play lacrosse next season, registration is now open. Those who register before Feb. 28 will receive $25 off your registration fees.

There will also be discounts and bonuses for new players. First-year registered players in mini-tyke, tyke and novice divisions will receive lacrosse sticks upon registration. First-year players in peewee, bantam and midgets division, upon completion of their registration, will receive $25 off their fees.

Registration fees for mini-tyke is $140, tyke $160, novice $250, peewee $270, bantam $290, and midget $290. To register online visit www.sportregistration.com/register.cfm?id=51&key=EFB6D54F-198B-4CBA-BA09-782EECF26665.

The OMLA is also holding a special general meeting on Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. in the multipurpose room at the Oceanside Place Arena.

— NEWS Staff