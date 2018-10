Youngsters who love to play basketball can do so every Tuesday night at the Coombs Fairgrounds Gymnasium.

Youngsters who love to play basketball can do so every Tuesday night at the Coombs Fairgrounds Gymnasium.

It’s free drop-in hoops for youth ages 11 to 15 years old. It starts at 6:30 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m. The gym is located at 1014 Ford Rd., Coombs.

The program is organized by the Arrowsmith Community Recreation Association. You don’t need to register but players will need parents to sign a waiver when they arrive at the gym.

— NEWS Staff