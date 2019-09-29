Free ‘Active Aging Week’ activities offered by RDN

Pickleball is one of the sports seniors can try out during Active Aging Week, Oct. 1-7. — Michael Briones photo

The Regional District of Nanaimo’s recreation department is offering a variety of free activities during the Annual Active Aging Week Oct. 1-7.

This is a worldwide yearly event that encourages seniors to exercise and be active by offering them the means to experience friendly, safe and fun activities.

Staying active is important as you age. It improves both physical and mental health.

A full lineup of activities have been scheduled that will allow seniors who are contemplating on joining an activity or sport a golden opportunity to try them out.

They can drop in on any of the free activities that will be held at various locations in Parksville Qualicum Beach and in the electoral areas. It is open to adults 50 and over.

Some of the events they can consider include low impact interval training, yoga, tai chi, seated fitness, carpet bowling, walking soccer, mini golf, pilates, walking, bike and scooter rodeo, badminton, floor and ice curling, cardio dance club, cycling, aquafit, darts, ukelele, scrabble, line dancing, pickleball and drop-in health check.

For more information on the different events during the whole week, go to https://en.calameo.com/read/0048837090cac4b9b8139 or call 250-752-5014.

— NEWS Staff

