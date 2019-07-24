Frederickson leads the day in Alberni Golf Course men’s golf action

BY GERRY FAGAN

Fred Fredrickson had the low gross of the day in Alberni Golf Course men’s club action on Sunday, coming in with a 75 under clear blue skies.

Frederickson’s playing partner Mike Savard carding a gross 79 and Preben Rasmussen an 80. On the net side of the day, keeping in mind that the score is that of our members added to the gross score of a pro playing in the British Open, Tylo Smith came through with a 132, followed in second low net by Jack Sparks carding 136, then came Don MacGowan with 138, Gary McLeod and Jim Rhodes rounded out the scoring each shooting 139.

The closest to the pin winners were Jack Sparks on No. 2, Lucas Clark on No. 4 and on No. 17 it was Fred Fredrickson. No one got the closest to the pin on No. 13.

The Charity closest to the pin on No. 7 was won by Steve Pointon, Fred Fredrickson won $60 for the only birdie on No. 4 and Brent tall won $13 for the only birdie on No. 17.

The men’s club would like to thank the folks at Alberni Auto Group for their support and sponsorship of this event.

Next Sunday will be an open day with the usual low gross and low net up for grabs. There will also be the closest to the pins and Charity closest closet to the pin on No. 7.

Please call the pro shop to book your tee time anytime between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m., in your own group.