Fred Roach wins Season 25 poker tournament

Winners of the Season 25 poker tournament at the Wells Gray Inn were (l-r) second place Laurie Marsh, first place Fred Roach and third place Goldie Krawec.Photo submitted

By Goldie Krawec

The Season 25 poker tournament was held on Wednesday, March 28 at the Wells Gray Inn.

Fred Roach placed first, Laurie Marsh second and Goldie Krawec was third.

As in any tournament, play started out cautious. You have to remember, these are players who played the most consistently for the past three months.

Best hand of the tournament was a Full House consisting of J,J,J,10,10. Winner of the fun table was Chrysra D.

The tournament consisted of nine players who gained the highest points during the previous three months of play.

Winner of Season 25 with the highest points for the season was Goldie Krawec 7050 (who also won Season 24); Cheryl MacHale 6600; Crystal Hanson 6400; Jack Searls 6225; Fred Roach 5850; Terri Searls 5575; Laurie Marsh 5100; Carol Fraser 4700; and Cody Hodges 4500.

The best hand of the season was played by Jack Searls, who had a Royal Flush in Clubs, A, K, Q, J, 10. This is the first Royal Flush we have had for many years.

The best hand for several years before that was a King high Straight Flush, K, Q, J, 10, 9, in Spades. Other high hands during this season were: Four of a Kind in Tens, Eights, Sixes and Fives, followed by Full Houses consisting of AAAKK, AAAQQ, AAA66, AAA22, KKKJJ, 10,10,10,J,J, and 66622.

If anyone reading this wants to join in a game or two or stick with it for a whole season, please do. A season consists of games played, each Wednesday evening at 7 p.m., in a three month period. Seasons start at the beginning of April, July, October and January. In the past season we had 32 different players.

We challenge all. We have players of all ages, from players in their 20s to retired individuals, all having fun in this unpredictable game of skill and chance.

You are never too old to play cards or games of skill and chance. It keeps your brain healthy.

