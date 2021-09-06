Fred Rannard, Sr. Open Wheel Classic zooms to Agassiz Speedway

Start your engines.

The fifth annual Fred Rannard, Sr. Open Wheel Classic is back for the weekend in a two-day event Sept. 10 and 11 at the Agassiz Speedway. This racing weekend features only open wheel cars.

“We’re really looking forward to this year’s race,” says Fred Rannard, Jr. “Everyone did a great job last year to make it happen but with everything going on in the world we were under so many restrictions it just wasn’t quite the same. We’re expecting lots of cars, big crowds and plenty of fun both nights this year.”

Three classes of car will burn up the quarter mile: Sprint/Super Modified, Dwarf and Midget cars. The track will be open for practice on Thursday, Sept. 9, following a barbecue for drivers and crews.

This year features another stellar lineup of racers, including defending midget Open Wheel Classic champion and two-time Agassiz midget champ Troy Globe. Other featured racers include Hornet track record holder Murray Jones from Chilliwack, 17-year-old, two-time mini-stock raching champion Levi Klatt of Langley and Dwarf car and former recrd-holder Rick Taylor of Penticton.

This open wheel event is held in memory of Fred Rannard, Sr., who passed away in 2015 at the age of 92. Rannard was a staunch supporter of auto racing across the Lower Mainland. Among the many hats he wore in his long life, he was the public relations spokesperson fro Langley Speedway in the late 70s and at Skagit Speedway from 1980 to 1993.

@adamEditor18 adam.louis@ ahobserver.com Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Agassiz-Harrison Observer