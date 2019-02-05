Fraser Valley Thunderbirds split two with South Island Royals

The teams clashed last weekend at a B.C. Major Midget Hockey League showcase event in Kelowna.

The major midget Fraser Valley Thunderbirds split a pair of road games in Kelowna last weekend as the B.C. Major Midget Hockey League held a showcase event.

Ten games were played at the Capital News Centre, including two battles between the first place T-Birds (22-6-1-1) and ninth place South Island Royals (8-21-1-0).

Chilliwack’s Zack Feaver picked up a goal and an assist Saturday in a 7-2 win, giving him seven goals and 17 points in 27 games this season.

Brendan Williamson, who grew up in Chilliwack but now lives in Abbotsford, added a helper, and scored the only Fraser Valley goal in Sunday’s rematch, a 2-1 loss.

The Thunderbirds have been alone in first place for a long time, but they now find themselves tied with the Vancouver North East Chiefs (20-6-4-2), who’ve played two more games. The third place Cariboo Cougars (19-6-5-0) and fourth place Okanagan Rockets (20-9-1-2) are just three points back with five weekends remaining on the regular season schedule.

The Thunderbirds face the seventh-place Greater Vancouver Canadians (14-12-3-1) in two games this weekend, starting with a Saturday night clash at the Richmond Olympic Oval.

The minor midget Fraser Valley Thunderbirds split a pair of home games with the Valley West Giants last weekend.

The T-Birds skated to a 6-2 win Saturday at Abbotsford’s Matsqui Recreation Centre, with Chilliwack’s Luke Wismer collecting an assist on the second Fraser Valley goal. Another Chilliwackian, Dylan Brooks, hit the scoresheet in Sunday’s rematch, a 3-2 loss at the Abbotsford Centre, setting up the opening goal by Langley’s Kyle Graham.

The first place Thunderbirds (21-5-1-0) are trying to fend off the second place Okanagan Rockets (20-3-1-0), who are just two points back.

They have a bye this weekend while the Rockets take on the ninth place Vancouver North East Chiefs (11-15-0-1).

See bchockey.net for more info.