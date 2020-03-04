Fraser Valley Thunderbirds pedal for Special Olympics

Chilliwack's Ben Dods and Dayton Abbott took part in last weekend's KIN Spin fundraiser in Abbotsford.

Left to right: A Special Olympics athlete hangs out with Chilliwack's Ben Dods and Dayton Abbott, Abbotsford's Ryan Pretty and Langley's Troy Edwards during the KIN Spin pedal-a-thon last weekend. (Submitted photo)

Seven members of the major bantam Fraser Valley Thunderbirds took part in a KIN Spin pedal-a-thon fundraiser for Special Olympics last weekend.

Chilliwack’s Ben Dods and Dayton Abbott, Langley’s Jordan Yuan and Troy Edwards, Abbotsford’s Ryan and Tyler Pretty and Mission’s Daniel Schmidt hopped on stationary bikes at the Envision Athletic Centre on the University of the Fraser Valley Abbotsford campus.

The goal? To be the team that pedaled the furthest in one hour and raise money for an organization called Motionball.

According to motionball.com/about/, the not-for-profit “empowers young Canadians to be leaders in their communities, raising funds and awareness for Special Olympics so that individuals with intellectual disabilities can lead happier, healthier lives.”

T-Birds trainer Alex Reed got the boys involved and called it a great experience.

“Matt and Kelsey Chapdelaine (from Team Theorem and Iron Cycle Abbotsford) ran our warm up and instructed the teams on how to use the bikes and get the best results for the challenge,” he said. “We’ve raised almost $800 at this point, which is already above our goal.”

Anyone who wishes to donate can still do so online at motionball.com/donate/

